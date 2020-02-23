Although the school itself was closed decades ago, the old Northfork High School is still standing along U.S. Route 52 in McDowell County. That won’t be the case much longer.
The McDowell County Board of Education recently voted to demolish the historic structure, which last served as a middle school. A demolition contract has been accepted by the board. An exact demolition date has not yet been set, and the work will depend upon the weather.
Although the old Northfork High School has now been closed for more than 33 years, it will always be known as “the basketball capitol of the United States.”
The Blue Demons boys basketball team holds a national record of eight consecutive state titles, an achievement no other high school team in the country has been able to match to date. That was accomplished under the late legendary coach Jennings Boyd, who led the Blue Demons to 10 state championships in 14 years.
Under Coach Boyd, the Blue Demons won eight straight state championships from 1974 to 1981. The Demons lost in the title game in 1983, but in 1984, which was the school’s final year of existence, they beat Wheeling Central for their 10th title.
It was a tremendous record that is still celebrated to this very day.
Not only that, the girls basketball team, known as the “Demonettes,” won state titles in 1977 and 1979, and the Blue Demon football 1973 team completed a perfect 12-0 season.
The high school became a middle school in 1985 after Mount View High School was built and Northfork High students transferred there. But the floods of 2001 and 2002 badly damaged the school to the point the middle school had to close and the structure has been vacant since.
After closing, the school, including the famous gym, started falling into disrepair. Many in the community wanted to save it, but no options were available. The old school was simply too far gone.
The records set by the Blue Demons still stand. But soon the old school will be gone.
In a perfect world, all old schools would be left standing with the ultimate goal of converting the classrooms into something new — a community center, a housing project, a restaurant, etc. But realistically this isn’t always possible. This is the case with the old Northfork High School building.
The school has been ravaged by time, high water and deterioration.
It must come down to ensure the safety of the general public, and traveling motorists along U.S. Route 52.
Still the legacy of the Northfork Blue Demons — and the extraordinary accomplishments of its young players and their legendary coach — will live on in the memories and hearts of thousands who graduated from Northfork High School, and later Northfork Middle School.
Thanks for the memories.
And long live the Northfork Blue Demons.
