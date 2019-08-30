Whether you call it Beaver-Graham, or Graham-Beaver, or simply the “Battle of the Bluefields,” tonight’s contest between the Bluefield Beavers and the Graham G-Men is the most anticipated game of the year. And it should be a good one, too.
Graham is coming into tonight’s big game with momentum as the defending Class 2 state champion. They will face a talented Beaver team that is hungry for redemption after their 23-13 loss last year to Fairmont Senior in the West Virginia Class AA state championship contest.
So both teams should be motivated in what could be another classic contest between these two cross-state rivals.
The thousands of fans who will converge upon Mitchell Stadium tonight also will be treated to a new scoreboard. The much larger scoreboard is 22 feet wide and 13 feet tall, and will feature a video screen that will be capable in the future of showing replays and game highlights, once all of the necessary technology for instant replays is in place. But the video screen won’t be ready for tonight’s game.
Charles Ridlehuber, Bluefield’s parks and recreation director, confirmed last week that an electrical issue surfaced with placing and hooking up the giant video screen. He hopes to have it up and working soon, possibly in time for the next home game at Mitchell.
Gov. Jim Justice also is expected to be on hand for tonight’s game to honor a fallen player. Bluefield’s Little Tony Webster would have been a senior for the Beavers this season had it not been for his untimely death this past winter. To honor Webster, a presentation will be made during the game, according to Bluefield principal Mike Collins.
Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. A crowd of more than 10,000 is once again expected to pack Mitchell Stadium tonight.
It is a crowd and atmosphere normally reserved for much larger venues like Milan-Puskar Stadium in Morgantown or Virginia Tech’s Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Va. But instead, the big game is right here in Bluefield at Mitchell Stadium.
So this is it — the biggest of the big games.
We are now only hours away from kick-off.
Let the fun begin!
And don’t forget that there will be plenty to do this weekend as well. The seventh annual Lemonade Festival gets underway Saturday morning on Raleigh Street in downtown Bluefield and lasts until 2 p.m. A full slate of activities are planned for the Lemonade Festival.
Raleigh Street in Bluefield will be full of vendors and entertainment, as well as music at Chicory Square. Sponsored by the Bluefield Preservation Society, the event gets underway at 10 a.m. with a parade.
Saturday will also be the last day to buy a chance to win a 2018 Buick Cascada convertible, which will be on display at the festival.
Only 1,000 tickets at $100 each will be sold and the winner will be drawn on Sept. 7 at the Blues Festival in Bluefield.
The car, donated by Cole Chevy, will help the Bluefield Preservation Society raise money for the restoration of the Granada Theater.
So there will be plenty of fun for everyone in the two Bluefield’s this weekend. Enjoy!
