Our gracious Heavenly Father, We come before you on this Thanksgiving Day with grateful and humble hearts. Holy is your name. You reign over all the Earth. Great is your faithfulness unto us. Even when we are unfaithful you are faithful still.
Almighty God, we are thankful for your great goodness. Ultimately your goodness will prevail over evil. Your love will overcome despair. Your light will dispel darkness and your life will conquer death. We are thankful that you do not keep us at arms length, but you are ever concerned with our every need. As the Psalmist reminds us, we are your people and the sheep of your pasture.
We will praise you forever; from generation to generation, we proclaim your praise. Thank you for your goodness.
We are thankful this Thanksgiving Day for your divine provision. You have promised to provide our every need according to your riches in glory. You cause the sun to shine, the rain to fall and the harvest to come forth. You feed the birds of the air and you clothe the flowers of the field. How much more do you care for us than they.
Because we realize you are our source, we are grateful this Thanksgiving Day for every slice of turkey, every spoonful of mashed potatoes, every bite of dressing, every dollop of cranberry sauce, every morsel of bread, every piece of pumpkin pie and we bow our heads in grace before you, for your divine provision.
This Thanksgiving Day, we pray of the poor, the needy, the homeless, the bereaved, the sick and afflicted, the lonely, those in despair, the imprisoned, the widowed, the depressed and discouraged for everyone the world over who stands in need of prayer. Stretch forth your divine hand and grant unto them a miracle from Heaven.
This Thanksgiving Day we are so thankful for America, the home of the brave and the land of the free. Even with all the problems that we face each day, America is still the greatest nation upon the Earth; and we are so thankful for all those who serve and have served in our military to keep America free.
Precious Heavenly Father, shine your grace upon our great nation once again and turn our hearts toward you.
Most of all we are thankful this Thanksgiving Day that you loved us so much that you gave your Only Begotten Son to provide eternal life to all who will believe. Thank you for the shed blood of Jesus Christ that washes away our sins.
In Jesus’ name we pray.
Amen
Pastor Dan Moore, Princeton First Assembly of God
