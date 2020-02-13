Residents of Tazewell County, who are experiencing an emergency, can now use a text message to contact 911 for help. The new texting service was recently implemented into the county’s 911 emergency communications center. It should prove to be beneficial for county residents.
There are several advantages associated with being able to text 911 as opposed to calling. For example, if someone is experiencing a medical emergency where he or she is unable to talk or hear, the individuals may still be able to text 911.
Also, if someone believes there is an intruder or trespasser in their home, they can text 911 without being heard. It’s also worth noting that cell coverage across parts of the region is still spotty. There are areas in Tazewell County where you can send or receive a text, but may not be able to make a phone call.
Another example would be when there is an abduction or an active shooter situation.
“Text to 911 could also help in situations when a crime is in progress (placing the caller in a situation where making a voice call would present a danger), the caller facing domestic abuse, the caller is injured and cannot speak, and other scenarios,” Tazewell County Sheriff Brian Hieatt said during a press conference last week announcing the launch of the Text to 911 service.
Of course, calling 911 and speaking directly to a 911 dispatcher is “always the best and fastest way to get help in an emergency or to report a crime in progress,” Hieatt said. But for those times when you can’t call 911, you can now text to 911.”
Lt. Randyann Davis, the 911 and emergency communications director for Tazewell County, said texts can sometimes be sent even when a cell signal is not strong enough for a call. She says dispatchers will text with a reply, adding they also have scripted texts to respond quickly and get the vital information.
In addition to Tazewell, McDowell, Russell and Buchanan counties also offer a Text to 911 service. Giles, Bland and Wythe counties are also getting ready to deploy the system. Mercer County has not yet implemented a 911 texting service.
We are glad to see that this important new service is now available in Tazewell County. And we encourage Mercer County to consider implementing it soon.
We believe the ability to text 911 when you have an emergency is a good idea. For many folks, texting is now a part of the daily routine, so being able to text 911 in the event of an emergency seems only logical.
