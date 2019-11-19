Area residents should be mindful of yet another scam that is circulating across the region. West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s office recently received multiple calls from consumers across the state reporting a technology scam.
According to the attorney general’s office, several citizens have reported receiving a voicemail in which a technology company demands payment, typically between $299 and $399, for antivirus software that the consumer supposedly purchased.
Consumers who return the voicemail typically speak with an impostor who claims to represent the company, Morrisey’s office said. The impostor will urge the consumer to make payment via credit card, gift card or by providing their bank account information — all red flags. The impostor may also seek to gain access to the consumer’s computer, if payment is refused.
“Consumers should use caution whenever they receive a suspicious call like this,” Morrisey said. “It’s important to look for red flags and not hand money over to a scammer who can hack into computers and cause havoc.”
Other versions of this scam have involved technology company impostors demanding payment and access to the consumer’s computer to remove a virus that does not exist. Those victims who fall for this scheme are giving away cash to a scammer and providing the thief with access to hack into their system placing sensitive data at risk.
Morrisey said the scammer may also use a tactic called “spoofing” to mask the phone number they are calling from and make it appear to be from another source.
Those who receive such a phone call should go to the antivirus software company’s legitimate website and call its legitimate phone number to confirm the validity of any such voicemail, call or email, according to Morrisey’s office.
Consumers also should safeguard sensitive information, such as computer passwords, network information and financial information. A strong password can provide a good line of defense against potential hackers, according to Morrisey.
Area residents should remain vigilant as there are so many new scams being reported across the region on any given week.
Anyone who believes they are a victim of this or other scams should call the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808 or visit the office online at www.wvago.gov.
