Even though we are now well into the 2019-2020 school year, area school systems are still struggling to fill dozens of teacher vacancies. In several counties, substitute teachers are being used to staff classrooms.
In Mercer County, the personnel agenda presented during the Sept. 24 board of education meeting showed approximately 31 teaching positions to be filled. This figure included 11 special education teachers. There were another 19 assistant coaching positions to be filled.
According to Mercer County School Superintendent Dr. Deborah Akers, the school system is continually seeking applicants for teaching positions.
Akers says some of the teaching vacancies have been created by recent resignations, but finding certified applicants has been a challenge. She says the school system is constantly re-advertising available positions and working to fill them with qualified people.
“We’ve had shortages in different fields like special education and in some areas such as math and science for several years,” Akers told the Daily Telegraph last week. “We’ve reached a point to where we have difficultly finding certified applicants in almost every field.”
Neighboring McDowell County is dealing with the same problem. Tonya White, a personnel director for the McDowell County Board of Education, told the Daily Telegraph that the school system had 22 vacancies during the first week of October. Substitute teachers and retired teachers have been filling the vacancies. She says there is a particular need for math and special education teachers.
An apartment building called Renaissance Village is being constructed in downtown Welch to help attract more teachers to the local school system. The $7 million project is being undertaken by Reconnecting McDowell. It will be a four-story facility with 16 apartments designed to house teachers, offering them affordable rental property.
It is disconcerting to see so many teacher vacancies this far into the school year.
We realize all of these teaching vacancies won’t be filled overnight. But with hope additional candidates will step forward in the weeks and months ahead to fill some of these vacancies in the deep south counties.
Teaching can be one of the most rewarding occupations a person can undertake in life. A teacher has the opportunity to help shape young minds while preparing children for a brighter future ahead. It is a profession that we wish more people would pursue locally.
Youngsters across West Virginia are in need of good, qualified, full-time teachers in the classroom. It is imperative that we don’t fail them.
