The check is in the mail. In fact, some Virginia-side residents have already received their one-time tax refund check from the Virginia Department of Taxation.
The state level tax refund is being made possible as a result of legislation passed earlier this year by the Republican-controlled Virginia General Assembly.
The state Department of the Treasury started mailing about 2.7 million checks last month, according to the Associated Press. Tax officials expect to finish the mailings by Oct. 15.
Eligible taxpayers will receive $110 if they filed their taxes individually and $220 if the state taxes were filed jointly. The new federal tax measure signed into law last year by President Donald Trump led to a change in state taxes, allowing lawmakers to approve the refunds.
To be eligible for the refund, Virginia residents must have filed a 2018 Virginia individual resident, nonresident or part-year resident income tax return by July 1, 2019; and had a 2018 tax liability in Virginia. In order to get the maximum amount of relief, a taxpayer must have had a Virginia income tax liability of at least as much as the relief amount.
More information, along with an explanation and example of who is eligible for the refunds, can be found on the Virginia Department of Taxation’s website.
The extra money comes at a good time. Fall is here, and area families are already thinking about the holiday shopping season. It should also provide a boost to area retailers, as more local residents will have money to spend at local department stores, malls and specialty shops across the region.
During tough economic times, every extra dollar helps. And for low-income families across Southwest Virginia, the extra money can make a big difference.
