Now that tax filing season is underway, it is important for area residents to exercise caution when it comes to protecting their personal, identifiable information.
According to West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, sensitive information such as Social Security numbers, finances, birthdays and addresses are some of the many things scammers could easily use to their advantage.
“Scammers will take any chance they get to snatch your sensitive, personal, identifiable information,” Morrisey said last week. “It’s always important to guard your data, but especially important at this time of year as scammers know tax season affects everyone.”
Morriseys says consumers can reduce the risk of fraud by filing their return well before the deadline.
When tax returns are filed in a timely manner, thieves have less time to file a false return since IRS records would show a return in the consumer’s name has already been filed. Those who are filing their tax returns online also are reminded to never do so via publicly available WiFi, which hackers can access. Instead, online tax returns should be filed over a secure Internet connection.
The attorney general’s office has the following recommendations for tax filers:
• Never carry a Social Security card, banking information or any other personally identifiable information in a wallet. Keep such documents in a secure location.
• Cross shred documents. Identity thieves rummage through trash to find information.
• Be wary of suspicious emails that may look legitimate, but are really a means to steal personal information. Look for typos, misspellings and bad grammar.
• Know the Internal Revenue Service does not contact taxpayers via text message, email or social media.
• A victim may learn of tax-related identify theft when he or she receives a letter from the IRS reporting it has received a return the consumer did not file, or reporting multiple returns filed under the victim’s name, or reporting that the victim received wages from an employer he or she doesn’t know.
Anyone who receives a letter from the IRS indicating potential impersonation should contact the agency’s Identity Protection Specialized Unit at 1-800-908-4490.
