While the news doesn’t come as a surprise, the annual Keep Mercer County Clean campaign won’t happen this year due to the coronavirus crisis. It would be difficult for large groups of people to remove trash along area roadways and communities while still maintaining appropriate social distancing.
While this is unfortunate, particularly given the large volume of trash that has accumulated along area roadways, public safety must come first. In order to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, we must follow social distancing guidelines and stay at home orders that are currently in place.
But that doesn’t mean area residents won’t be able to help tidy up Mercer County this year.
In fact, a new campaign is being launched in the absence of Keep Mercer Clean.
The new “Take Five” effort encourages area residents to clean cluttered areas near their homes, according to County Commissioner Greg Puckett.
“It’s for people who are willing to social distance and help clean up their road,” Puckett told the Daily Telegraph.
Those looking to pitch in for the Take Five campaign can receive trash bags and a trash picker from the commission. They then, after filling out a form, can post their progress on social media. Puckett said those who are interested in participating in the campaign can find more information on the Love Where You Live Keep Mercer Clean Facebook page.
Though this year’s campaign had to be changed, the commission also is offering a way for children to still stay active as well. After schools were closed due to the virus, the commission was left with a number of Keep Mercer Clean coloring books.
According to Puckett, those extra coloring books were taken to multiple Grants locations, sent through CASE WV packages and placed in the nine blessing boxes throughout the county. These coloring books, featuring Roscoe the Raccoon, illustrate the mascot in various locations across the county picking up litter.
Despite the current crisis, it is our hope that area residents will participate in the new Take Five campaign. Everyone can and should take steps to pick-up and clear unwanted litter and trash from their yards and homes.
This will help to spruce up our individual communities and neighborhoods. Doing so also will afford you an opportunity to get out of the house.
