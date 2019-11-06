It was announced last month that West Virginia’s Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation is making new electronic tablets available to inmates incarcerated at prison facilities across the Mountain State.
The computers are being provided by Global Tel Link through its inmate banking services contract with the state’s prison system, according to a press release issued by the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety.
With these new computers, inmates — convicted murderers, child rapists, drug dealers, pedophiles and more — will have access to email, video visitation and various online multimedia files, including electronic and audio books, music, games and movies. Furthermore, the department says inmates will be able to use the tablets to submit requests, file and pursue grievances, and order from the facility commissary.
Really?
Let’s see if we can get this straight. Here in southern West Virginia there are many struggling families that simply can’t afford to buy a new computer for their children.
Computers and tablets aren’t cheap. And for many low-income families across our region, it is often a struggle just to provide food, medicine and clothing for their children. An electronic tablet is a luxury that many can’t afford.
Yet, here we have new computers being provided to convicted murders, drug dealers and child molesters. Now, instead of repaying their debt to society through incarceration, these offenders will be able to bide their time surfing various websites and downloading digital books, online movies and video games.
What kind of message does this send to low-income families across the Mountain State? Sorry Mom and Dad. Your child will have to go without a new computer at home. But don’t fret because brand new tablets with free internet access is being provided to convicted child rapists and murderers.
That’s ridiculous. And no, don’t even try to say it is the politically correct thing to do. We aren’t buying that excuse.
There is still such a thing as common sense. And this announcement defies logic.
While these tablets may not be purchased on the state’s dime, it still sends the wrong message — especially to those who have been victims of violent acts.
Prison is a place for punishment for illegal actions. What’s our motto? Do the crime .... and spend your days playing Candy Crush.
The fact that prisoners will be able to use the tablets to order from the commissary seems awfully convenient for those who are supposedly paying a debt to society. What is this? Grubhub for inmates?
