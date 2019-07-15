While advances in technology have allowed criminals to come up with new ways to scam us, one common scheme hasn’t changed over the years. Area residents still receive letters, calls and in more recent years emails proclaiming they are a sweepstakes winner. But rarely are such schemes by letter, phone call and email legitimate.
Targeted consumers are told they have won a lottery or sweepstakes, but that they must pay the taxes or fees upfront in order to collect the prize. Those who send money lose it, as the impostor disappears and the winnings never arrive, according to West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.
The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division has noticed an increased activity in sweepstake scams in recent weeks.
“Consumers can fall prey to sweepstakes scams as the ploy can appear very attractive — who doesn’t want to win money?” Morrisey said last week. “However, it is important consumers verify the legitimacy of any win.”
While there are legitimates contests that do award prizes, the attorney general’s office is urging consumers to carefully verify the legitimacy of any win.
For instance, Morrisey said state lotteries and government agencies never require winners to pay money to receive their prize. That means potential winners should never agree to send cash, wire money or provide numbers associated with a credit/debit card or bank account.
Winning a sweepstakes the consumer didn’t enter, being asked to pay upfront fees or taxes and being pressured to act immediately are all red flags and a clear indicator that the call or letter is a scam, according to Morrisey’s office.
There are new scams circulating across our region each week. That’s why everyone should be vigilant, and on alert, for such scam phone calls, emails, letters and text messages. Education is the key to avoid falling for a scam. The following suggestions are recommended:
• Don’t send money to someone you don’t know
• Don’t reply to messages asking for personal or financial information
• Never give personal information via phone, mail or internet without verifying the recipient.
• Be wary of anyone demanding immediate payment.
Those individuals with questions or think they may have been victim to a sweepstakes scam can contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808 or visit the office online at www.wvago.gov.
