While we do not have an exact number, we do know that several local troops stationed at the Brushfork Armory as part of the 1st Squadron, 150th Cavalry Regiment (1-150th), will soon be deployed to the Middle East.
According to Major Holli Nelson, state public affairs officer with the West Virginia National Guard, the local citizen-soldiers stationed in Bluefield will be joining the team of approximately 500 troops from across the state in support of Operation Spartan Shield in Kuwait.
Nelson told the Daily Telegraph last week that the troops will be from units around the state, but she said the exact number of soldiers from each location, including Bluefield, cannot be released.
The 1st Squadron, 150th Cavalry Regiment (1-150th), has troops located in Bluefield, Holden, Salem, Red House and Glen Jean. Additional portions of the 1-150th are assigned to the North Carolina National Guard.
These 500-plus deploying soldiers will be joining forces with additional soldiers from Ohio, North Carolina and South Carolina, combining to create the 30th Armored Brigade Team, which will consist of 4,200 soldiers in total, according to the office of Gov. Jim Justice.
Justice, who met with the soldiers during a ceremony in Charleston last week, said units of this team will travel to Fort Bliss, Texas and spend the next 40 to 60 days making final preparations for their deployment to the Middle East. Their mission, as part of Operation Spartan Shield, will be to sustain theater readiness to conduct unified land operations and to support partner nations in making the region safer.
This is not the first time that our local citizen-soldiers have been deployed overseas.
In 2009, local soldiers from Mercer County joined forces with the Iraqi army in weapon cache searches near Baghdad. And the soldiers stationed in Bluefield also spent a year in Iraq in 2005.
Saying good-bye to loved ones is never easy.
Let’s keep the soldiers and their families in our prayers as they prepare for their latest mission overseas and count down the days to their eventual return home.
