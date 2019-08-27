The push to bring a state championship football game to Mercer County is gaining momentum.
The Super Six South is now an officially formalized group with the stated purpose of bringing the state high school football tournament finals to Mercer County. The group had their first meeting earlier this month at the offices of the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias.
The purpose of the group, according to former state Delegate Marty Gearheart, is to bring the “Super Six” finals to Mercer County, with the possibility of the two teams playing the single A division state championship game on Friday night at Hunnicutt Stadium in Princeton and the title games for the AA and AAA divisions on Saturday at Mitchell Stadium.
“We did establish that we are going to apply for a 5013c non-profit status,” Gearheart said of the new Super Six committee. “That will put us in a position to accept grants. We have approached local folks for extending grants for seed money so we have something to work with.”
Securing local funding for such a worthwhile endeavor shouldn’t be a problem, as there is a lot of excitement and support in the region for the possibility of a state football championship contest close to home.
The state championship games at one time were rotated, and included Charleston and Bluefield back in 1975. But the city of Wheeling has hosted the championship game for the last 20 years.
The goal of the Super Six committee is to re-establish a rotation where the championship games are played in both the northern part of the state as well as the southern part, which is the only fair and equitable thing to do. The committee feels that Mercer County has all the facilities and amenities to host the tournament.
The tournaments are already set for Wheeling Island Stadium this year, so the earliest a championship game could be held in Princeton and Bluefield would be 2020.
Plus the plan outlined by the Super Six committee must still be approved and accepted by the WVSSAC (West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission).
Gearheart says the group hopes to submit a bid for the 2020 championship game in December.
The Super Six South group plans to meet again at the chamber offices on Sept. 5.
We look forward to learning more about the local proposal at that time.
It would be a tremendous win for the cities of Bluefield and Princeton to host a championship game, and a fantastic treat for football fans across our region, many of whom make the long trek to Wheeling each year.
We encourage all residents across our region, including those living in the cities of Bluefield and Princeton, to get behind this important plan.
