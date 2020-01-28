A new committee that is hoping to bring state championship football games to Mercer County will be submitting an official bid soon.
Marty Gearheart, a former state delegate who has spearheaded the Super Six South effort to hold the three state championship games locally, possibly two at Mitchell Stadium in Bluefield and one at Hunnicutt Stadium in Princeton, has confirmed that the committee will soon be submitting its official bid.
Called Super Six, the games will decide the state champions in Classes A, AA and AAA.
Gearheart last year formed the committee, a non-profit group that has been working on the bid. The goal of the committee is to get Mitchell Stadium in Bluefield and Hunnicutt Stadium in Princeton into a rotation where the championship games are played in both the northern part of the state as well as the southern part, which is the only fair and equitable thing to do.
The committee correctly argues that Mercer County has all the facilities and amenities necessary to host the championship tournament.
If the local bid is approved by the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission, it would mean the Super Six North in Wheeling, where the games have been played for about 20 years, and the Super Six South would alternate, with Mercer County hosting the tournament this year.
Not only can Mercer County accommodate the games, the area would receive an economic boost with about 20,000 people coming here during championship weekend, staying at local hotels, eating at area restaurants and shopping at local department stores and malls.
Last year, readers of USA Today named Mitchell Stadium America’s best high school football stadium. So it is only fitting for a championship game to be held at this historic structure.
It also should be noted that a number of improvements have been completed at Mitchell Stadium in recent months, including a new digital scoreboard that has a video screen to show game highlights, promotions and ads.
Other planned improvements include a major upgrade to the stadium’s restroom facilities which is being made possible by a grant from the Shott Foundation and a new press box and railings on the stadium steps, according to Bluefield City Manager Dane Rideout.
Mitchell Stadium has a seating capacity of 10,000, which is large enough for the championship games.
We look forward to the bid placement, and a final decision from the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission.
It would be a tremendous win for southern West Virginia to host a championship game at Mitchell and Hunnicutt stadiums, and a fantastic treat for football fans across our region.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.