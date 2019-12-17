Bluefield State College has taken another big step toward the development of a long-awaited student housing project. Bids for the new Heritage Village dormitory are due Friday.
The project will consist of four new 11,175-square foot student housing units that will be located in the area now serving as a lower parking lot for the student center.
About 30 students will be housed in each unit for a total occupancy of around 120. Bluefield State College President Robin Capehart is hoping to have the first unit ready for students for the 2020-21 school year. It will be the first student dormitory on campus in more than 50 years.
Each unit will have seven two-person rooms on the first floor and eight on the second floor, with the laundry room located on the first floor.
Assuming that an acceptable low bid is received Friday, a construction bid will be awarded before the year’s end, according to Jim Nelson, the college’s interim director of institutional and media relations and assistant to the president. Nelson says the hope is to have the entire project finished by December 2020, depending on the weather.
By offering on-campus housing, college officials are hoping to see an increase in college enrollment. Bluefield State has been dealing with a declining student enrollment since 2012.
The student retention rate is also low, and the option to live on campus could help boost that as well.
The deadline to complete the project is Dec. 1, 2020, with a $30,000 bonus to the contractor if at least one of the four buildings is complete by Aug. 1, 2020.
The sooner students are able to reside on campus the better.
Students attending Bluefield State have gone far too long without on-campus housing. The new Heritage Village will both enhance and strengthen the college in the year’s ahead.
We look forward to the start of construction on this all-important effort for Bluefield State College.
