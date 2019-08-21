In a significant win for Bluefield State College, the state of West Virginia is committing $1 million to help develop the first student housing on campus since 1968, along with planned improvements to the college’s student union.
The surprise announcement was made Saturday by Gov. Jim Justice, who was on hand for the groundbreaking ceremonies for the new Heritage Village project. The first two on-campus housing pods are expected to be ready for students in the fall of 2020. The new dorm will house between 120 to 140 students. The college estimates that enrollment at Bluefield State will increase by about 10 percent once the dormitory is completed. Construction on another two pods will then follow.
The $1 million funding award includes $500,000 in state funding to assist with the new dormitory project. The other $500,000 has been devoted to BSC for work on the college’s student union, according to the governor’s office.
“The state is going to commit $500,000 to start this project…and that in itself is going to kickstart matching dollars that you have and, all of a sudden now, here we go,” Justice told the crowd assembled at Saturday’s groundbreaking ceremony. “This facility will have people in it very, very, very soon and here we go at Bluefield State. And absolutely you’ve waited too long, 50 years is ridiculous.”
Justice is correct. Students attending Bluefield State have gone far too long without on-campus housing. Heritage Village, once completed, will be the college’s first on-campus student housing since 1968. The original dorms at BSC were closed abruptly in 1968 after a bombing on campus.
Now, 50 years later, a new chapter is beginning for Bluefield State College.
We are pleased to see that Justice, and the state, is backing this all-important project. The new Heritage Village will both enhance and strengthen the college in the year’s ahead.
Having student housing on campus also will help the greater Bluefield area, as those students who live on campus will also frequent local restaurants, stores and shopping centers, providing a boost to the regional economy. So we, too, are excited about the start of construction on this long-needed student housing project. It is a win both for the community and the greater Bluefield area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.