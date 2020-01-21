The process of closing a school is never easy. Often when a small community school is targeted for closure, there is an emotional reaction from the community that it serves. Parents and community leaders will normally urge the school system to reconsider their decision, and to keep the school in question open. But rarely does that ever happen.
However, we could — just maybe — see an exception to that rule in Tazewell County.
When the school board voted to close Springville Elementary, along with Raven Elementary, in June of 2018, it wasn’t a popular decision. Both schools were still structurally sound, but suffered from declining student enrollment. At the time, the school board was looking for ways to balance a budget with a $1.7 million shortfall. Both schools were closed as a way to balance the budget shortfall.
But now, a little less than two years later, school officials aren’t ruling out the possibility of reopening Springville Elementary. The school board also has retained ownership of both schools and continues to maintain both facilities to ensure that they will not fall into a state of disrepair.
The reason for this, according to Northern District school board member David Woodard, is simple. If the proposed hydro-electric pump station project envisioned by Dominion Energy gets a green light from the company later this year, the old school may still be needed.
Dominion Energy would need upwards of 2,000 construction workers over a 10-year-period to build the large-scale renewable energy project planned along 2,600 acres of land on East River Mountain.
Some of those construction workers, according to Woodard, would reside in the area with their families, and enroll their children into the local school system.
“There’s a chance we might reopen that one (Springville),” Woodard said last week.” Bluefield and Tazewell elementary are busting at the seams. There’s no room at either school if we have a large influx of students.”
As for the former Raven Elementary, Woodard says the school board is “not ready to let go (of it) because of economic development” opportunities. While there are no current plans for the old Raven school, Woodard says the board is open to hearing ideas. He points to a legislative code that offers tax breaks for economic development ventures.
“There’s a code section about abandoned schools,” Woodard said. “If the county has anything to match any of our properties we’ll sit down and talk to them about it.”
The reopening of one, or two of these old schools, is certainly a long shot at best.
Still, it is good to see that the school system is open to the idea, particularly if the hydro-electric pump station project becomes a reality.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.