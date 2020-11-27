It’s the day after Thanksgiving, which is more commonly known as Black Friday. In a normal year, thousands of bargain hunters would be out and about this morning in department stores and malls across the region in search of deep discounts on sought-after holiday gifts. Of course, it’s 2020, so things are a little different this year.
Area shopping centers, department stores and malls will still be crowded today with plenty of shoppers looking for Black Friday sales, but the focus will be on safety. Mask wearing, and social distancing, must be a priority today for all holiday shoppers, particularly given the surging virus numbers locally.
To help control crowd sizes, a number of stores have staggered their Black Friday deals this year throughout the month of November. For example, local Walmart stores in Bluefield, Va., Princeton and Claypool Hill started rolling out weekly Black Friday deals as early as Nov. 5.
Still, pandemic or not, the 2020 holiday shopping season is now officially underway. And local stores, including many of the smaller, locally owned shops across our region, are once again depending upon your support. Keep in mind that many of these smaller retailers suffered great losses earlier this year following the state-ordered shutdowns back in March and April. So they are depending upon strong consumer support during the all-important holiday shopping season.
Those hoping to avoid large crowds this weekend should consider supporting the many smaller shops and restaurants that can be found in downtown Princeton, downtown Bluefield, downtown Bluefield, Va. and other regional locations.
Many, who are longing for a return to something — anything — that feels normal, will certainly be hitting local stores today, Saturday and Sunday to begin their Christmas shopping.
We urge area residents to shop locally this weekend supporting retailers close to home. And please wear a mask. Doing so will not only help to protect you, but others that you may come into contact with.
Mask up. Stay safe. And try to have fun if you are shopping this weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.