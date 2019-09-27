Education officials in West Virginia are sounding an alarm over student attendance.
The state Department of Education released a report earlier this month which found that more than 38 percent of schools in the state didn’t meet attendance standards during the 2018-2019 school year.
In a statement released to the Associated Press, state School Superintendent Steven Paine didn’t give a reason for the high level of absences but said he looks forward to working with counties and local school boards to address the problem.
The report also says a fifth of students statewide are considered chronically absent. That means they missed at least 18 or more days of the school year.
“Research shows a direct relationship between consistent school attendance and student achievement,” Wyoming County School Superintendent Deirdre Cline told the Register-Herald in Beckley last week. “There is no doubt that student attendance matters — every day!”
School officials in Mercer County agree.
“We just need to make people aware of how important attendance is for the success of students,” Amanda Aliff, pupil services coordinator for Mercer County Schools, told the Daily Telegraph. “Our focus in Mercer County and the state is chronic absenteeism. We’re looking at students who are missing more than 10 percent of the school year.”
Keeping kids in school is obviously important. How else can we expect our future generations to learn and prosper later in life?
Each student who manages to stay in school, earn a high school diploma and go on to college or trade schools represents another person who is less likely to fall into the cycle of unemployment, poverty or crime.
That’s why we must strive to keep students in the classroom.
