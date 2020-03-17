Life as we know it has dramatically changed over the last five days or so. Social distancing is the new norm as we attempt to navigate our daily lives through a global pandemic and a national emergency.
Schools across West Virginia and Virginia are closed for now, and all sporting-related events across the region have been canceled. We are being urged to avoid large crowds and to wash our hands, frequently, with hot water and soap.
When the coronavirus infected tens of thousands across China in January and February of this year, we feared it could reach our American shores. It did. The COVID-19 crisis is now a global pandemic.
There are confirmed cases in every American state with the exception — at least at the time of this writing — of West Virginia. Virginia recorded its first death over the weekend, and the number of confirmed cases of the virus in the Commonwealth currently stands at 51.
West Virginia was late to begin COVID-19 testing, and to date only 84 tests have been administrated in the Mountain State. In comparison, Virginia has tested 408 people to date. So to assume that West Virginia has no cases is probably a mistake. When he ordered all schools in the Mountain State closed last week, Gov. Jim Justice indicated it is likely that there are cases in West Virginia that health officials simply have not yet found.
Area residents are concerned. Stores in our region are having trouble keeping up with demand for cleaning supplies, paper towels and other items. Toilet paper, in particular, is hard to find.
Some are hoarding supplies. And that’s truly unfortunate.
Panic, and a stockpiling of items, will only make the situation worse.
We all need to take a deep breath. A sense of calm is needed.
Still, we should continue to monitor local media sources, and follow the advice of health officials. This includes avoiding handshakes and large crowds of 50 people or more, at least for the time being.
We should also prepare for the possibility of more disruptions in the days ahead.
Additional cancellations and closures may occur in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus.
Keep the faith. Stay strong. It may take time, but we will get through this crisis.
And we will be stronger together as a region and a nation.
