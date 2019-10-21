Area veterans should pencil in Nov. 2 on their calendars. That’s the date of the free Veterans Breakfast and Stand Down program in Princeton.
The event begins at 9 a.m. at the Princeton Church of God, which is located on Oakvale Road. Area veterans and their family members who attend will receive a free breakfast while also being honored for their military service. The purpose of the stand down is to provide help to area veterans.
For example, organizations such as the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) will be on-site to provide information and services to the veterans.
Flu shots also will be provided and things such as boots, sleeping bags and personal hygiene items will be given out to veterans, according to U.S. Magistrate Omar Aboulhosn, one of the event coordinators.
The free items given to the veterans are surplus items provided by the VA.
More than a thousand people attended last year’s stand down in Princeton. With hope we will see as many, if not more, this year.
“This is an opportunity for the community to honor the veteran population,” Alboulhosn said. “We have a grateful community to honor our veterans.”
According to Aboulhosn, approximately 40,000 United States veterans are homeless at any given time.
“This is open to veterans no matter where they’re from,” Aboulhosn said. “If they live in Alaska and they happen to be in the vicinity on November 2, we’re going to serve them breakfast and take them through the stand down.”
We are glad to see that this important event is returning to Princeton, and we hope to see a large crowd at the stand down.
We should all honor and say “thank you” to those brave men and women who have fought for our nation’s freedoms, battled our enemies and defended our borders with steadfast courage.
It is because of their bravery and sacrifices that the United States stands as a beacon of freedom and as the greatest nation on this earth.
