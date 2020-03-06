Recent improvements made to the drainage system along heavily traveled Stafford Drive in Princeton may be paying off.
The city largely escaped flooding woes last month following a prolonged period of heavy rainfall. High water was a problem in flood prone areas across the region, but Stafford Drive emerged from the latest deluge unscathed. As area residents know, flooding along Stafford Drive has been a chronic problem over the years, impacting both motorists and those businesses and home owners who are located in flood prone areas.
But in recent months, a number of improvements have been made to the drainage system on Stafford Drive in an attempt to mitigate flooding.
For example, the new drainage pipes range from 18 inches to five feet in diameter, according to City Manager Mike Webb.
Rather than running alongside the roadway, or collecting in the roadway obstructing traffic, the new drainage system reroutes water to Brush Creek, Webb said. Water drained into Brush Creek then flows into the Bluestone River, which is a tributary of the New River.
Webb said a backflow valve has been put in place to ensure that Brush Creek won’t rise too high and crest, causing flooding. A backflow valve acts as a prevention valve to catch reverse flowing water in drainage systems in cases of flooding.
According to the National Weather Service, up to five inches of rain fell on the Princeton area last month. So there was certainly plenty of precipitation in place that could have caused flooding along Stafford Drive, Bee Street, Trent Street and other flood-prone areas. But flooding, thankfully, didn’t occur.
“We managed to go without flooding on Stafford Drive where it has so many times before flooded,” Webb told the Princeton Times. “It did not flood into the street.”
That’s good news for motorists who travel Stafford Drive on a daily basis, and those business and home owners in the area. While no one knows what the future will bring, the fact that the city was able to avoid flooding during the recent heavy rainfall is certainly a good sign.
