We get too comfortable, here in our valley, that the bad news of the rest of the world doesn’t touch us. Those awful things happen somewhere else. Not here. But news from the Parkersburg Violent Crimes and Narcotics Task Force, West Virginia State Police, Marietta Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Noble County Sheriff’s Office and Southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force shows us just how wrong we are.
Parkersburg Police reported that earlier this month, they — in cooperation with the above-mentioned organizations — have charged two women with human trafficking, with other charges expected. The charges come after search warrants were executed at BB Massage Spas in Marietta and Parkersburg. Information found there also led to searches in Roane and Wirt counties.
It is encouraging to know there were local organizations available to help some of the victims with temporary housing as authorities work to get them back to their homes.
But the work is not over. In fact, the investigation has been ongoing, with help from the Ohio State Medical Board and the West Virginia Massage Licensing Board, since August 2022.
We can’t turn a blind eye and assume these kinds of atrocities can’t happen here. They can and do. So if you have information related to the investigation or other human trafficking victims call 304-424-8444.
Our local law enforcement and other organizations do great work in fighting crimes such as these. They shouldn’t have to be fighting alone. If you see something, or know something, make a difference. Give them a call.
