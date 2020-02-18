With spring now only a month away, area animal shelters are preparing for puppy and kitten season. The shelter’s kennels and cages stay full during the warm months, and the numbers increase as the seasons change.
That’s why it is important for members of the Mercer County Commission to continue a new program that provides funding assistance for spaying and neutering dogs and cats to those pet owners who otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford the procedure.
The commission voted in January to seek a matching state grant to help fund the spay-neuter program. If approved, the county commission would provide a match of $15,000, making $30,000 available for spaying and neutering dogs and cats. The program would be available through the Mercer County Animal Shelter.
County Administrator Vicky Reed said the board is submitting an application to the West Virginia Department of Agriculture for a $15,000 grant. If the funding is approved, the program could start in early April.
Commissioner Greg Puckett also wants the board to work on an educational campaign about the importance of pet owners having the procedures for their dog or cat. That, too, would be a good idea if funding is available for such an educational outreach effort.
Homeless animals are arriving constantly at the Mercer County Animal Shelter, Director Stacey Harman told the commissioners last month.
“All the time,” Harman said of new arrivals. “And with spring coming, it’s just going to get worse.”
Having pets spayed or neutered helps to reduce the number of stray dogs and cats.
Besides a reduced population, other benefits include healthier, less aggressive animals and less roaming and looking for mates.
It is our hope that the county’s grant application will be approved to allow for a resumption of the important spay-neuter effort. This will help in reducing the number of unwanted litters that come into the shelter and the region’s independent rescue groups.
