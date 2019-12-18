This coming Saturday marks the official start of winter. But, for all practical purposes, we’ve been dealing with winter weather since November.
The region has already seen a couple of small snowfalls, and several days of extreme cold. There were even several cold days in October.
As a result, area school systems have already had a number of snow days and two-hour delays.
In most local school systems, officials have an inclement weather schedule that is implemented when bad weather is expected.
Making the call on when to cancel or delay school is never an easy decision. And school administrators can expect to receive criticism from parents and the public regardless of what decision is made.
Such was the case last week.
We experienced a very cold morning on Wednesday, Dec. 11, and black ice was a problem on a number of roads across the region. Tazewell County canceled school, but Mercer County didn’t. A school bus in Mercer County hauling 10 children subsequently slid on an icy roadway in the Montcalm community striking a building.
Ultimately, student safety must be the number one factor in any decision that is made. If road conditions are dangerous, or hazardous weather appears imminent, school systems should always err on the side of caution.
The last thing we want to see are school buses full of young children trying to navigate through snow-and-ice covered roads, particularly here in the mountains of southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia.
We know winter is just getting started, so we anticipate more storms and snow days in the weeks ahead. The months of January and February, in particular, can be quite difficult here in the mountains.
We don’t envy the decision school administrators in our region have to make when inclement weather strikes.
The decision — regardless of whether it is to cancel school or to proceed with school — will undoubtedly please some while making others angry.
Ultimately, the final decision must be one that is made in the best interest of the safety of the students, not to mention teachers, bus drivers and other staff.
