Area school systems, who have struggled in recent weeks with mandatory quarantines, staffing shortages and other pandemic-related disruptions, are now dealing with snow days as well.
A nasty mix of accumulating snow, sleet and freezing rain made for difficult travel Wednesday, and led to school cancellations across our region. However, instead of outright canceling school in the future, area school systems also now have the option of moving to a remote learning model when snow is in the forecast. Since parents, students and teachers are now well versed with the concept of remote learning, it is certainly a possibility moving forward.
But whether that will be the template utilized by area school systems moving forward remains to be seen. It will likely depend upon the individual school system and the amount of snow that is in the forecast.
Amy Harrison, a data and information specialist for Mercer County Schools, says for now if a large snowstorm is in the forecast, and it is deemed too dangerous for school buses and teachers to be driving, the school system will utilize a traditional snow day as opposed to remote learning.
But the school system isn’t ruling out the possibility, at least for now, of using remote learning as opposed to in-person instruction when snow, but not necessarily a large storm, is in the forecast.
During an earlier, and much smaller snow event on Dec. 1, neighboring Tazewell County simply opted to use a remote learning day as opposed to a snow day. It’s an option that could be utilized again in the future, particularly considering that the first day of winter is now only five days away.
But, given Wednesday’s disruptive snowstorm, winter is — for all practical purposes — already here.
Making the call on when to cancel or delay school is never an easy decision. And school administrators can expect to receive criticism from parents and the public regardless of what decision is made.
Ultimately, student safety must be the number one factor in any decision that is made. If road conditions are dangerous, or hazardous weather appears imminent, school systems should always err on the side of caution. In a normal year, that would mean a snow day. Now, it could also mean remote learning.
