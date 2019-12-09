Entrepreneurs, and home-grown businesses, have become increasingly important to our regional economy. In fact, one needs to look no further than to the growing number of ATV resorts and campgrounds that have opened across southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia in recent years as an example of this entrepreneurial surge. These important ATV developments are largely the result of entrepreneurs who were willing to invest in the Hatfield-McCoy Trail and Spearhead Trail systems.
The city of Bluefield also is actively recruiting entrepreneurs for small business growth. The new Bluefield Commercialization Station is a facility that is serving as an incubator for small business growth. The city also seeks to promote small business growth through its Entrepreneur to Entrepreneur program.
That program, formerly known as the “Meet the Millennials” campaign, is for anyone wanting to start a business. It was created as a networking opportunity that allows existing business owners to provide lessons and assistance to a new generation of entrepreneurs, according to Jim Spencer, the city’s community and economic development coordinator.
More than 70 people attended the last Entrepreneur to Entrepreneur workshop held in the city, which can be viewed as a good sign of interest in small-business growth and entrepreneurship.
The program was created three years ago by Spencer’s department to take a more aggressive approach to economic development. It was implemented during National Entrepreneurship Week.
Another important project that will be forthcoming is the Innovation Lab planned by Intuit, Inc. The Innovation Lab is part of Intuit’s Prosperity Hub development for downtown Bluefield. It will help grow new small businesses that officials with Intuit and the city hope will — in time — fill empty buildings and storefronts across the region.
Such small-business and entrepreneurial growth will be critical to the region’s future. Small businesses are arguably the backbone of a region’s economy. They create jobs close to home while also bringing needed products and services to a locality and its citizens.
All of these ongoing efforts to promote entrepreneurial growth in the region are welcomed and strongly encouraged.
