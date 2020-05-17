Some things don’t even change during a pandemic. One example would be motorists who continue to travel at excessive speeds along U.S. Route 460.
During a 24 hour period last month, officers with the West Virginia Coalfields Highway Safety Program watched a section of Route 460 near Locust Street, and took notes regarding the behavior of drivers. That sampling revealed more speeding than usual. However, a number of motorists also operated at speeds that were deemed reckless and dangerous.
“We conducted a 24-hour speed survey on U.S. 460 in Princeton on April 20 using a stationary data collection box,” Sgt. A.M. Ballard of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, who works with the highway safety program, told the Daily Telegraph last month. “Nearly 77 percent of vehicles were traveling above the posted speed limit and almost 20 percent were at reckless speeds. Other speed surveys conducted found that even on rural two-lane routes, over 50 percent of the vehicles are above posted speed limits.”
The collection box, which resembles a telephone box, is strapped to a telephone pole near the highway. It uses radar to monitor the numbers of passing vehicles and their speed.
About 60 percent of the motorists recorded last month were traveling above the posted speed limit, which is 55 mph. Ballard said the highest clocked speed during the 24 hour period was a vehicle traveling 105 mph. That’s not only reckless, but it’s also highly dangerous.
“There were several that were above 70 mph,” Ballard said. “That’s in the reckless range.”
The study also found that traffic in the region was down during the pandemic period. In fact, the number of motorists on the road dropped to nearly half of normal levels. A little more than 9,000 vehicles were counted when traffic was monitored on April 20. On an average day, that section of Route 460 sees about 20,000 vehicles in 24 hours.
So that is a positive point to come from the study. It shows that many citizens were adhering to the “Stay-at-Home” order issued by Gov. Jim Justice. That mandate has since been lifted.
As more businesses slowly reopen in West Virginia, we can expect an uptick in traffic on Route 460 and other roadways in the weeks ahead. Motorists need to slow down and remember to drive responsibly as we begin the slow process of reopening the Mountain State.
Ballard is urging area motorists to practice the following common-sense suggestions:
• Maintain the speed limit of the roadway being traveled.
• Extend the distance between other vehicles and yourself on the roadway.
• Put the cellphone down while driving and focus on driving.
• Take a moment to breath and relax before starting the vehicle to drive.
Pandemic or not, everyone should obey the posted speed limit and no one should be texting and talking while driving. Everyone needs to just slow down and practice good common sense while behind the wheel of a moving vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.