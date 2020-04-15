Some of the region’s largest public utilities, including American Electric Power, First Energy, Dominion Energy and West Virginia American Water, have all announced a temporary suspension of utility shutoffs as area residents cope with fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. And that’s the right thing to do.
Still the move isn’t stopping scammers and imposters, who claim they will shutoff the service of area residents unless they pay cash to avoid a fake disconnection or provide personal, identifiable information that will allow the schemer to steal money from the victim’s banking or credit card account.
In West Virginia, the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division has received numerous reports in recent days of impostors using the name of recognizable utilities and the threat of disconnects to steal the consumer’s money or personal, identifiable information. One consumer lost $2,500, according to Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.
“I applaud the Public Service Commission and every utility that agrees to suspend shutoff notifications during this perilous time,” Morrisey said last week. “The coronavirus continues to impact every aspect of life, and acts of generosity such as this provide some peace of mind to consumers across West Virginia. Anyone receiving a shutoff notice should contact their provider to ensure it is not a scam.”
Such utility scams typically involve a demand for immediate payment and threaten service disconnection if the targeted consumer fails to cooperate or questions the caller’s legitimacy. Morrisey said the calls typically come from an impostor who claims to represent a familiar utility.
Even more troubling is the prevalence of this scheme during the current COVID-19 pandemic.
In all instances, area residents should be cautious of any unsolicited email, phone call or other forms of communication, according to the attorney general’s office. Furthermore, they should never share personally identifiable, financial and otherwise sensitive data or agree to send cash, wire money or provide numbers associated with a credit/debit card, gift card or bank account without verifying the legitimacy of the recipient.
Please don’t fall for this common and unfortunate scheme.
The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Hotline – 1-800-368-8808 – remains open to anyone wishing to report scams, price gouging or other illegal actions where schemers try to take advantage of consumers during the pandemic. Written complaints can also be filed at www.wvago.gov.
