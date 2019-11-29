It’s the day after Thanksgiving, which is more commonly known as Black Friday. Thousands of bargain hunters will be out and about today in search of deep discounts on sought-after holiday gifts in department stores and malls across southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia.
The arrival of the big three-day shopping weekend is great news for local retailers, and the region’s economy as a whole. We urge area residents to shop locally this weekend supporting retailers close to home.
Many have already hit the stores — some cutting their Thanksgiving Day holiday short to search for bargains that come only once a year.
For example, Walmart stores in Bluefield, Princeton, and Claypool Hill launched their Black Friday sales on Thanksgiving night — drawing large crowds for the early bird specials.
Other stores, including JCPenney and Belk at the Mercer Mall, also attracted large holiday crowds with early Black Friday discounts on Thanksgiving Day.
But the big sale continues today. In fact, stores across the region will be offering deep discounts today, Saturday and Sunday for holiday shoppers looking for that perfect Christmas gift.
For many across our region, the big four-day shopping weekend has become a family tradition. Mothers and daughters, fathers and sons, out together shopping.
This all helps our local economy. Now is also a great time to support local merchants — both big and small.
This includes the many smaller and locally owned stores that can be found across the region, as well as the bigger department stores and malls in our area.
While many may feel the temptation to travel out of town for their holiday shopping, we would urge them to shop close to home first — whether it is the Mercer Mall or a locally owned shop on Mercer Street in downtown Princeton or at a store in downtown Bluefield or Bluefield, Va.
Shopping locally, and supporting our local merchants, helps to keep our regional economy strong. Those who shop locally also support our area restaurants and convenience stations as they will also eat out, and fill up the gas tank, after a long day of Christmas shopping.
That’s why it is so important to support our local stores. Odds are you will find what you are looking for close to home, and without having to travel out of town for your holiday gifts.
Please help our local merchants and our local economy by shopping right here in southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia.
Please stay safe, drive carefully and don’t forget to have fun as well while out in the crowds of festive holiday shoppers.
