Is there no end to the malfeasance of Virginia Governor Ralph Northam? The Associated Press has confirmed that killers, rapists and kidnappers were among dozens of violent offenders granted an early release from prison by the Democratic governor under the guise of the coronavirus pandemic.
Adding further insult to injury, the families of victims who were terrorized by these dangerous felons weren’t informed by the state of their early release from prison. Neither were the prosecutors who put these hardened criminals behind bars. To be exact, the AP found that 35 offenders convicted of murder were among those released a year early from prison by the state parole board as a result of Northam’s mandate.
Unbelievable! At what point does the insanity coming out of Richmond end? Who decided that common sense is no longer a necessity to holding public office in Virginia?
At what point will the registered voters of Virginia say enough is enough?
While it is true that the majority of these offenders were parole-eligible, automatically green lighting the early release of murderers, rapists and kidnappers simply upon the basis of a global pandemic is not only foolhardy, but also creates a danger to the community. Remember, it was Northam himself who ordered the state’s parole board and the state Department of Corrections to implement this horrific plan last month.
Also keep in mind that Virginia lawmakers abolished discretionary parole in 1995, so only a small number of the approximately 30,000 inmates held in state prisons — about 2,300 according to the AP — are eligible for parole, and by gosh, Northam is determined to get them out of prison early.
Shame on Ralph Northam! Shame on the Democratic majority in Richmond that has backed this dangerous prisoner release scheme! Shame on any Republican lawmaker in Virginia who chooses to remain silent about this travesty!
As hard as this may be to comprehend, it is now clear that murderers and rapists are more important to Northam and majority Democrats than law-abiding citizens.
Voters across Virginia need to remember this when they elect a new governor in 2021.
We must hold Northam, and every lawmaker who has celebrated this outrageous plan, accountable at the polls.
