As we attempt to navigate through this growing coronavirus crisis, helpful headlines are emerging from within our community.
Take, for example, the recent announcement from the regional Grants Supermarket chain that the store will be devoting the first hour of business each day to serve senior citizens first.
The shopping hour for seniors will be from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. each morning, according to Pam Carter, marketing director for Grants.
Carter said the reasons for starting this welcomed service is to help protect seniors, who are in the age group that is most vulnerable to the coravirus threat. She adds that the stores are disinfected and cleaned each morning to ensure the safety of seniors and all shoppers.
Allowing senior citizens to shop early will help to keep them away from larger crowds later in the day.
Grants also launched a bagged lunch program for students last week, which is continuing. Students with a parent can stop by the office of any Grants store between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to receive the lunches.
Other stores across our region are implementing similar schedules.
At Food City in Bluefield, Va., the first hour of operation from 7 a.m. until 8 a.m. will be “specifically designated for customers 65 and older, as well as customers with underlying health conditions to avoid busier shopping periods,” a company statement said.
Dollar General also released a statement indicating that the first hour of operations each day will be dedicated solely for the shopping needs of senior citizens.
The company said Dollar General wants to “provide these at-risk customers with the ability to purchase the items they need and want at the beginning of each day to avoid busier and more crowded shopping periods.”
We applaud these and other stores for stepping up and providing assistance to our most vulnerable during this crisis.
Helping the elderly, and those with chronic health conditions, will be a priority in the days, and weeks, ahead.
