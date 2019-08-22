While many assumed that this was already a requirement, legislation passed by West Virginia lawmakers earlier this year clarifies that an active shooter training session is a requirement for all school personnel and students at the beginning of each school year.
On March 8, the West Virginia Legislature passed House Bill 2541, an act to amend the Code of West Virginia. This amendment, the School Access Safety Act, mandates a crisis management plan that county boards of education are required to implement before Sept. 1.
The mandated school safety requirements include, according to H.B. 2541:
• Active shooter training for all school personnel and students at the beginning of each school year.
• Room numbers to be placed on exterior walls or windows of school buildings, so rooms with exterior walls can be identified by law enforcement and first responders from the outside.
• Providing updated floor plans of the school to first responders and local law enforcement by Sept. 1 of each school year.
• First aid training for all school personnel and students each school year.
According to Sgt. D.W. Miller, with the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment, local active shooter training sessions have not been conducted yet, but they are being planned. The detachment has two troopers who are certified to do this training with teachers in area schools.
“We’re not going to talk to the students,” Miller said. “That’s going to be up to the individual schools. We’ll give teachers training and leave it up to them as to what they tell the students.”
When drills are conducted, Miller said they will not be announced so troopers can “spot check” teachers and “make sure everybody’s doing everything right.” Parents will be told the exercise is a drill, according to Miller.
Delegate Ed Evans, D-McDowell, was among the legislators who worked on the amended legislation.
Evans is a retired teacher who worked in the McDowell County school system.
“In many schools that I’ve been in, all the doors are pretty much labeled; but some can be a little bit confusing or a whole lot confusing,” Evans stated. “I think that all schools should have (a plan) and should be prepared. It’s a crazy world and it’s best to be prepared. That’s just the old Boy Scout in me.”
We agree. Recent headlines regarding mass shootings across our country have been been alarming.
That is why it is imperative that all steps possible be taken to ensure the safety of children in public schools. The School Access Safety Act will help in achieving that all-important objective.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.