More school children in the region are due back in the classroom today. School is in session this morning for youngsters in Tazewell, Buchanan and McDowell counties. Students in Mercer County are now well into their second week of school.
Only students in Monroe County will get an extra week of summer vacation. They aren’t due back in classrooms until August 22.
Now that school is back in session in most school divisions within our region, motorists should take note and prepare for school bus traffic on area roadways. Thousands of youngsters across the region will be up bright and early each morning waiting to catch their school bus.
Motorists, particularly those making the early morning commute to work, must remember to slow down for children and to stop for school buses with flashing lights.
All motorists should slow down, and be prepared to stop for school buses that are loading or unloading children. Commuters also should play close attention to signs indicating a bus stop. School buses turn on flashing lights and deploy a stop sign when they halt to let students board or get off. By law, drivers must stop until the bus driver turns off the lights and pulls the stop sign back. They are required to remain stopped until the sign comes down. All motorists should be fully attentive when stopped behind a school bus.
Unfortunately, some motorists make the mistake of thinking that they can continue driving once all the children are on or off the bus. But that isn’t the case. Sometimes a child who is lagging behind comes running up to the bus after others have climbed aboard. That is why waiting until the sign comes down is absolutely necessary. It’s also the law.
Unfortunately, some motorists will often try to pass a school bus before their lights and signs are deployed. Such careless action is not only illegal, but could lead to tragedy if a child is struck by a motorist.
School is back in session. Slow down. Stop if you see a school bus with flashing lights, and don’t attempt to pass or navigate around it.
Let’s all practice safe and attentive driving in the days ahead to help ensure a successful and safe start to the 2019-2020 school year.
It’s an exciting time here in the mountains. We join school divisions across our region in welcoming all of the youngsters back to school.
