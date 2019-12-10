Mercer County Schools Superintendent Dr. Deborah Akers is seeking an additional $11.5 million in state School Building Authority funding for the construction of a proposed new elementary school for the Bluewell and Brushfork communities.
About $3 million in local funding will be used for the new school, which has an estimated price tag of $14,501,524.
Akers made the funding request last month to the SBA board. Other school divisions across the state also made unrelated funding requests during the hearing.
If approved by the authority, it would be the third Mercer County school construction project funded by the SBA in recent years. One project, the new Mountain Valley Elementary School in Green Valley, is slated to open early next year. And construction is continuing on the new Bluefield Primary School project, which is being developed near the existing Bluefield High School.
As currently proposed, Bluewell Elementary School and Brushfork Elementary would close after the new school is completed, Akers told the SBA board of directors last month. Montcalm Elementary would remain open, according to Teresa Russell, information and data specialist for Mercer County Schools.
The school system may not have to wait long to learn if the project will be funded.
The SBA board is scheduled to have hearings on Dec. 16 to decide which projects will receive funding.
According to Akers, both Bluewell Elementary and Brushfork Elementary are “aging, antiquated buildings that have many health and safety deficiencies.”
The schools do not meet current indoor air quality standards and do not meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements.
Both schools also have portable classrooms that are in poor condition, and both existing school sites are limited and do not provide adequate space for building additions, parking areas and efficient traffic patterns, Akers told the SBA board.
Anytime a new school can be constructed in our region, it is a win-win for students, parents and teachers.
Students in the Bluewell and Brushfork communities would benefit from this new school.
We encourage the SBA board to give full funding consideration to Mercer County’s latest application.
