Parents in Mercer County are being urged to keep their children home from school if the youngsters are showing signs of influenza or flu-like symptoms. The school system also is suspending all attendance incentives/reward programs through the end of February.
Given that the flu is now widespread in Mercer County, this is a prudent move by the county Board of Education.
“While attendance has been a priority for Mercer County Schools this year and while we continue to emphasize the importance of our students being in school, we also recognize the need to not attend school if a child has the flu or is exhibiting the symptoms of flu,” the school system said in a prepared statement. “This announcement is a reminder to parents that when children miss school with flu-like symptoms, parent excuses have been and will continue to be accepted.”
Many of the county’s schools have incentive programs to encourage attendance, Teresa Russell, a spokesperson for the school system, said. But those programs have been temporarily suspended so students who have to stay home because of the flu will not lose out on those benefits.
The Centers for Disease Control is recommending that students and faculty members stay home from school if they have the flu or show any flu-like symptoms. This helps control the disease’s spread by reducing the number of people exposed to it.
The Mercer County Health Department is reporting multiple cases of influenza activity. While the health department didn’t have exact numbers this week to release, reports of the flu keep coming in.
“I get reports from different doctors’ offices in the area and it seems to be escalating,” Becky Walker, RN, public health nurse, told the Daily Telegraph. “I don’t think people are staying at home when they’re sick. They’re not giving themselves enough time to get well.”
Flu symptoms include fever, chills, muscle aches, fatigue, a runny or stuffy nose, or headache.
Remember prevention is key. Wash your hands frequently with soap and water. The spread of the virus also can be prevented by not touching one’s eyes, nose or mouth until after your hands have been cleaned.
If you are sick, stay at home. If your child is sick, don’t send them to school.
Your child will not be penalized at this time if he or she is experiencing flu-like symptoms.
