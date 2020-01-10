Electric bills tend to be higher for many across our region during the cold winter months.
Electric heaters, including baseboard heaters, are often the culprit. However, other families may have natural gas as their primary heating source with electric used only as a back-up or supplemental source. Still, when electricity is used to heat our homes, our monthly power bills tend to climb.
But what many may not realize is that there are simple steps we can take not just during the winter months, but year round, to help lower our electric bills and conserve energy.
One simple way to do that is to change a light bulb. Or multiple light bulbs in our homes. Trading in traditional incandescent light bulbs for energy-efficient LEDs can reduce energy bills alone. According to the website, Energy.org, LED bulbs can use up to 80 percent less energy than traditional light bulbs.
According to Appalachian Power, LED bulbs can also last much longer than other less efficient bulbs.
Those who are interested in finding ways to lower their electric consumption can also have an energy advisor from Appalachian Power to visit their home to assess their energy usage and to find ways to reduce their bills, all for free.
Other areas assessed in the home during this free process include appliances, water heaters and more. Items that are too large or too small for a home can greatly affect an electricity bill, according to Appalachian Power.
Of course, not everyone will want to request a home assessment. But buying a few LED bulbs is a simple step that just about everyone can take. Yes, an LED bulb is a little more expense — usually just a dollar or two more than a traditional light bulb. But the long-term savings far outweigh the added dollar or two you will spend upfront buying an LED bulb.
It is something to think about. during the cold winter months when our electric bills are higher.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.