For as long as we can remember, area residents in need of assistance have been served by two separate Salvation Army units located in Bluefield and Princeton. That is no longer the case.
The Salvation Army units serving the cities of Bluefield and Princeton have been merged to create a singular county-wide Salvation Army. The new combined unit will serve Mercer, Monroe, Summers, McDowell, and Tazewell counties.
The merger took effect on July 1. The two Salvation Army units are now one organization.
“We’re changing it from the Salvation Army of Princeton, W.Va. and the Salvation Army of Bluefield, W.Va. officially to the Salvation Army of Mercer County and serving those other counties,” Lt. Dennis Smith, who previously served as the head of the Princeton Salvation Army, told the Daily Telegraph last week. “There’s going to be some minor changes that pop up here and there in both buildings. We don’t want to change things right away.”
While there had been talk locally about the Salvation Army closing its Bluefield facility, that is not the case, according to Smith. He says the facility off of Bluefield Avenue will remain open, and continue to serve area residents in need.
“There are strategic reasons for it because we’re actually so close and between the two, we serve five counties: Mercer, Monroe, Summers, McDowell, and Tazewell in Virginia,” Smith added. “It’s just that financially, we can better effectively do it under one command. Our social services will continue in the current Bluefield building, but our church services and church programs will move to Princeton.”
Smith says Bluefield residents who attended the local Salvation Army’s church services will be invited to attend services in Princeton. He says all they need to do is call the Salvation Army office and transportation will be scheduled to the service in Princeton.
Fundraising also will be conducted for one organization now instead of two, and both the Bluefield and Princeton facilities will be under the command of one Salvation Army officer. Smith says one salary has been eliminated and that money will be placed back into the community.
The Bluefield Salvation Army facility has two employees, a custodian and a social worker, who will remain at the Bluefield facility. Smith said there is a social worker and a bookkeeper in Princeton, and a custodian is being sought.
The merger makes sense. Having a singular Mercer County Salvation Army with facilities in both Bluefield and Princeton will allow officials to avoid a duplication of services while in return providing a more laser focus on the needs of residents in the five counties served by the new county unit.
Those in the Bluefield area who have depended upon the Salvation Army for help in the past can continue to receive assistance at the Bluefield facility. Nothing is closing. Both the Bluefield and Princeton sites will remain open.
