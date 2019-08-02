It is hard to believe that school children across our region will be returning to the classroom in just a few short weeks. That’s why we welcome the timely return of Virginia’s Sales Tax Holiday.
The sales tax holiday begins today and continues through Sunday. During the three-day event, area residents will be able to purchase qualifying goods such as school supplies, clothing, footwear and hurricane and emergency preparedness items without paying the sales tax.
At one time, Virginia offered both a Back to School Sales Tax Holiday and a Hurricane Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday. Now both events have been combined into a single sales-tax holiday.
While we don’t have to worry about a lot of hurricanes here in the mountains of Southwest Virginia, the sales tax holiday is still a great time to shop tax free and save money on school supplies, clothing, footwear and other items that youngsters will need as they prepare to return to school. The three-day event also provides a welcomed boon to Virginia-side retailers and the region’s economy as a whole.
Beginning today and continuing through Sunday, most school supplies that cost $20 or less each, as well as clothing and shoes priced at $100 or less, can be purchased tax free. In addition, portable generators priced at $1,000 or less per item; gas-powered chainsaws priced at $350 or less per item; chainsaw accessories priced at $60 or less per item; and specified hurricane preparedness products priced at $60 or less per item can all be purchased tax free, according to the office of Virginia Governor Ralph Northam.
The list of tax-exempt items is largely the same as in prior years.
It includes pens, pencils, calculators, computer storage media, diskettes, recordable compact discs, flash drives, loose-leaf ruled notebook paper, scissors, binders, backpacks, hand sanitizer soap, legal pads, lunch boxes and lunch bags, musical instruments, construction paper, sneakers, hats, shirts, dresses, jeans, T-shirts and many more items.
There is no requirement that the purchases be made for school purposes. So if you don’t have a child getting ready to go back to school, you can still shop and save tax free at Virginia retailers. The same goes for families living in West Virginia who can cross the state line and shop tax free beginning today in Virginia.
“The annual sales tax holiday makes many important items more affordable for Virginians as they get ready for the new school year or stock up on basic supplies,” Northam said Tuesday. “I encourage families in every part of the Commonwealth to mark their calendars so they can take advantage of the savings this weekend, while also supporting the Virginia businesses in their communities.”
We, too, urge families across the region to take advantage of the three-day sales tax holiday. It provides a tremendous benefit not only to area families, but also Virginia-side retailers who will see a large influx of customers during the event.
Please take advantage of the sales tax holiday and help support the local economy.
