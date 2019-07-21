Necessary efforts to improve safety along a dangerous stretch of Interstate 77 in Mercer County are continuing.
According to Greg Barr, general manager of the West Virginia Parkways Authority, guardrails will be installed at the edges of both sides of the median on an eight-mile stretch of I-77 near Camp Creek that has been the scene of 12 fatalities during the last two-and-a-half years.
Barr said the new guardrails should be installed by the end of September or early October. He says the new steel guardrails have been tested to absorb crashes, even from many trucks.
“Our engineering team announced they had completed their analysis of the median area between mile makers 20 and 28 in the Camp Creek area,” Barr told the Daily Telegraph last month. “They have recommended we install guardrails along the median in both directions, north and southbound. They (vehicles) cross over in both directions, going up and down that hill.”
Vehicles that cross the median into the other lanes have resulted in several deaths in the area, including a family of four from North Carolina that was killed by a tractor-trailer in April 2017.
That tragedy prompted an investigation by the Parkways Authority into safety issues, especially with tractor-trailers, which were involved in nine of 12 fatalities since the fall of 2016 in that area. A steep hill and sharp curve are located in that stretch. Two Parkways Authority employees who were working beside the road were killed last year at milepost 22 after an out-of-control tractor trailer hit them.
According to Barr, the new steel guardrails have been tested to absorb crashes, even from many trucks.
“You see them on all major roads throughout the country,” Barr said of the soon-to-be-installed guardrails.
Other barriers were considered by the engineering team, including cables and even concrete.
“The cables have not been tested on trucks,” Barr said, adding that large concrete barriers may help stop large trucks but they are dangerous for most vehicles because they have no absorption.
According to Barr, nothing is available that can actually stop an 80,000-pound tractor trailer going 70 mph or more and out of control.
That is why tractor trailer operators should be following the posted speed limit and practicing safe driving habits along this dangerous stretch of I-77.
Area motorists who travel the turnpike on a regular basis say it is not unusual to see vehicles, including tractor trailers, traveling at a high rate of speed in the area.
Barr says engineers analyzed each crash, the terrain, the time of day, witness statements, police reports, the condition of the vehicles, the reasons the crash happened and what could have been in place to prevent it.
A number of steps have been taken in recent months to improve safety on I-77 at Camp Creek. Those include a lowering of the speed limit from 70 mph to 60 mph in the area, installing flashing chevrons warning motorists of the curve, installing changeable message boards, increasing State Police enforcement and adding an extra Public Service Commission enforcement officer to deal primarily with truck traffic, including safety inspections.
The new guardrails, according to Barr, are the final planned step by the Parkways Authority in trying to make the area safer.
That may be the case for now, but we urge the Parkways Authority to continue looking at additional ways to improve safety, not only at Camp Creek, but along the entire 88-mile corridor of the toll road between Princeton and Charleston.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.