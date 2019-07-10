Safety on I-81 New service patrols to assist motorists 20 hrs ago COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries DURHAM, Donald Earl Trivette, Basil 2 p.m. at the Kellysville Church of God. Burial will follow at Peterstown Cemetery in Rich Creek, Va. Richardson, Lena 1 p.m. at Seaver Funeral Home in Princeton. Entombment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Princeton. Keaton, Rosa Lee 11 a.m. at the Burns Wornal Chapel of the Memorial Funeral Directory in Princeton. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Princeton. Atha, Sclean, 2 p.m. at the Mountain View Church of God in Hilltop. Burial will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens in Oak Hill. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTexas man eaten by dogsChange, but at a cost: Hard loss of revenue expected by City of Bluefield with BRMC purchase‘We will not see his like again’: Billionaire mining tycoon Chris Cline dies in helicopter crashThree injured following head-on collision on Airport RoadPositively affecting the community: Route 52 Flea Market opens for business, draws hundreds of visitorsPolice ask for public's help in identifying potential criminal activity related to in-home caregiverInmate dies after being found unresponsive at Bluefield City JailConvicted sex offender nabbed in BluewellMorgantown teen songwriter to compete for top spot on ‘Nashville Rising Song’Two facing prostitution charges in Princeton Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.