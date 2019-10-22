Motorists traveling through downtown Bluefield, Va., have probably noticed all of the road work that has been underway over the past couple of weeks.
The rough road extends just past the Bluefield, Va. Fire Department to the area of Route 102 in the town’s corporate limits. Many have wondered what is going on. Town officials say all of the road work is part of a new $1.9 million water line extension project.
Once completed, it will allow town water to serve communities located outside of the corporate limits. The project also involves the installation of new meters that will help to increase capacity at the town’s water plant.
Bluefield, Va. Town Manager Mike Watson said the work is slated to wrap up in about two weeks.
“We are extending it for emergency service to provide water for Falls Mills and eventually a backup for Pocahontas also,” Watson told the Daily Telegraph last week.
The project was made possible through a $1.9 million state grant approved last year. Watson says the project will increase the capacity of the town’s water plant from 1.5 million gallons a day to 1.95 million gallons.
Modifications at the plant itself to increase the capacity include changing filters, pumps and some infrastructure work.
The water line extension project is important to future growth in the Eastern and Northern districts of Tazewell County. We are glad to hear that it is nearing a completion.
However, once the project is finished, it is our hope that the road will be repaved before asphalt plants are closed for the season. This is necessary to ensure a smooth ride for those motorists driving in and out of the town through Route 102.
As it stands now, some motorists are having to straddle the double yellow lines to avoid the rough section of road.
So the sooner the road can be fixed, the better.
