Although the region’s ATV trails are now utilized year round, the month of May is typically viewed as the start of riding season. Expectations are unusually high this year, as more off-road enthusiasts and those individuals looking for outdoor activities are expected to hit the road this summer in record numbers.
Last year, the Hatfield-McCoy Trail system sold a record 64,744 trail permits, despite the pandemic and losing weeks of ridership in March and April when the trail system was closed by Gov. Jim Justice.
Jeff Lusk, executive director of the Hatfield-McCoy Trail Authority, is hoping to set a new record this year with 70,000 permits sold.
“We’ve got a lot of selling left to do, but if we stay on the same trajectory, we will sell them,” Lusk said of the 70,000 permits sold target for 2021.
Sales are counted from Thanksgiving week to Thanksgiving week to get a tally for the season. While a growing number of ATV tourists are now riding the trails during the fall and winter months — with snow now being a big draw — the largest percentage of permits are still sold during the warmer spring and summer months.
“Our riders really started showing up in significant numbers in mid-March,” Lusk said of ATV traffic so far this year. “We’re on track to having another record year. This spring’s riding season has been the best spring in the history of the trail system. From Jan. 1 to May 1 of this year, we sold more (trail passes) than any previous four-month period. We’re really excited. It’s turning out to be just an amazing year for us for trail riding. It is really going to be a record year for us.”
The ATV trails, and the thousands of visitors who travel to the area each year to ride them, are now a big part of the region’s economy. ATV resorts, ATV campgrounds, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels, motels, restaurants and other local establishments benefit from the out-of-town visitors, with those businesses also adding to the region’s tax base.
Now that the 2021 ATV riding season is well underway, we also hope to see a new ridership record set for 2021.
It should be another big year for the trails.
The success of the Hatfield-McCoy system speaks to the longevity of the region’s ATV tourism engine. It’s now one of the area’s largest selling points to out-of-town visitors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.