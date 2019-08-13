Summer may be slowly waning, but there is still plenty of time remaining for patching, paving and other general road repairs. In fact, hundreds of mowing, patching and ditching projects are slated in Mercer County for the remainder of the year, according to the West Virginia Department of Transportation.
A list of those projects were released last month by the DOT as the “next round of Governor Jim Justice’s Secondary Roads Initiative projects.” The bulk of the secondary road repairs are being funded through the Roads to Prosperity bond referendum passed by Mountain State voters in November 2017.
The work to be completed in Mercer County will include mowing 1,207 miles of road, with that mileage including some roads that are mowed more than once, according to Brent Walker, director of communications with the DOT.
Another 500 miles of patching is planned this summer and fall in Mercer County along with 205 miles of ditching.
Walker said these are core maintenance services with ditching and patching providing stabilization to roads, including unpaved roads that will be graded and smoothed.
The projects will be completed all across Mercer County. For example, both mowing and patching will be done on Stadium Drive and Cherry Street, both in Bluefield.
McDowell County will see 737 miles of mowing, 322 miles of patching and 136 miles of ditching.
In Monroe County, 610 miles will be mowed, 372 miles patched and 105 miles ditched.
“As we continue our evolution into a maintenance-first organization, Governor Justice asked that our districts identify the maintenance projects – such as mowing, patching, paving, and more – to be completed by the end of the year,” Transportation Secretary Byrd White said. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to providing these types of activities in an open and transparent manner and I can promise you that Governor Justice is committed to making sure we have every resource we need to get this work done.”
All of the projects will be completed before the onset of winter weather.
With more road work ahead, area motorists are reminded to exercise both patience and caution. This includes allowing extra time to and from your destination, particularly if you are traveling in the vicinity of a road construction project.
Please slow down when driving through construction zones and exercise safe driving practices.
