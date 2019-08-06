Another multi-million dollar road construction project will soon be getting underway in Mercer County. The $16.9 million contract announced last month by Gov. Jim Justice will repair a 14 mile stretch of Route 10, a rural roadway that connects Mercer County, near the Kegley community, with neighboring Wyoming County.
The contract for the project was awarded to Vecellio and Grogan, Inc.. of Beckley. According to the governor’s office, the work will begin at the Wyoming and Mercer County line and continue down Route 10 into the Kegley community, near Lashmeet and Matoaka.
The work should be getting underway soon with a late summer 2020 completion date. The project includes improvements to four bridges, which will impact the Matoaka area, new signs and guardrails, necessary maintenance to ditches, culverts and a piling wall slide, a stream stabilization and, of course, paving and related upgrades to the 14 mile stretch of the road in Mercer County.
The entire Route 10 improvement project extends more than 70 miles through Logan, Wyoming and Mercer counties. The Mercer County Project is being funded through the Roads to Prosperity bond referendum that was approved by Mountain State voters in November of 2017.
“This is an area that has been long neglected and we are turning a corner,” Mercer County Commissioner Bill Archer said upon learning of the funding award. The $16.9 million road project is being launched at a time when the county also is working to make water and wastewater improvements to the Matoaka community.
In addition to providing improved roads and infrastructure, the Route 10 project also brings economic activity to a rural section of Mercer County that is in need. It is another win for the region.
