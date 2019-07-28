A West Virginia lawmaker is urging Gov. Jim Justice to allow the state Department of Highways to bid out maintenance and repair projects that the DOH cannot address in a timely manner to private contractors. The well-intended proposal by Senator Mark Maynard, R-6th District, would help to expedite needed road repair projects across our region.
“In my life, the number of paved roads have almost doubled due to many side roads and hollows being paved,” Maynard told the Daily Telegraph last week. “And with our current workforce, they get overwhelmed. If there are weeds that need cut that the county DOH can’t get to, put it out for bid. If the ditch lines are full and causing water to seep under the pavement, put it out for bid. If shoulders need graveled, put it out for bid. If pot holes need patched, put it out for bid. I’ve done some research, and the DOH has the ability to do this, just like they contract slip repair, bridge construction or paving, without a nod from the legislature and governor.”
Maynard’s proposal makes a lot of sense. There are countless roads across the state, and right here in southern West Virginia, that are in need of maintenance and repair. But there are only so many projects that DOH crews can complete during the regular construction season. Allowing private contractors to complete some of those smaller jobs would expedite repairs and improve the overall condition of our roads.
Money shouldn’t be an issue, according to Maynard. He points to the “Roads to Prosperity” bond referendum backed by Justice, which allows for the sale of bonds for road repair and construction projects. A referendum on the bond project was approved by Mountain State voters in 2018.
Maynard said other recent revenue increases ordered by Justice, including a $5 increase in title fees and a $21.50 increase in license plate fees, also are going toward road repair projects.
“Our roads need work, money is not our problem,” Maynard said. “I know our DOH performs as much as they can with what they have to work with. And l applaud them and the work they perform daily.”
State Sen. Randy Smith, R-Tucker County, introduced a similar piece of legislation during the last legislative term. That bill would have required the DOH to sub-contract out road work and repairs the DOH couldn’t get to. But the measure was vetoed by Justice.
That’s why Maynard is asking Justice to reconsider his earlier decision, and to “step in and ask the DOH to start the bidding process.”
We think it’s a good idea. But time is an issue. The construction season will be winding down later this year, and there are still many, many roads across the deep south counties that need maintenance, repair and upkeep.
If private contractors can help to expedite some of these needed repairs, then so be it.
Justice should give immediate consideration to Maynard’s common sense proposal.
