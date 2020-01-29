Because of its strategic location on Cumberland Road, firefighters working at Bluefield Fire Department’s Station No. 3 are only minutes away from U.S. Route 460, Interstate 77 and the Cumberland Industrial Park. That’s important because in an emergency every minute counts.
Firefighters working in station No. 3 can reach accidents and other emergency calls in those locations quicker than the men and women working at the main fire station downtown.
But the Cumberland Road station is in need of various repairs. It was originally built as a temporary structure, and is now more than 30 years old. The building is currently experiencing a water infiltration problem and mold has been detected in the interior walls and some air ducts, according to City Attorney Colin Cline.
Cline says the city is currently excavating behind the station to prevent water from flowing into it, but he says the building needs a total interior renovation. Cline, who spoke to members of the Mercer County Commission last week, said the cost of the entire station renovation project is estimated at $167,000. The city of Bluefield has raised about $57,000 in funding to date for the project.
“We asked the county commission for help because Fire Station 3 really ends up being a first responder for the Cumberland Industrial Park out there at Exit 1 and also for the East River Mountain Tunnel,” Cline said. “And then we also have a mutual-aid agreement with Green Valley Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department. So our fire department provides a lot of services out in the county and Fire Station 3, in particular, enables a much quicker response to the Cumberland Industrial Park and the tunnel.”
Keeping Bluefield’s Fire Station No. 3 open, while also ensuring that it is habitable and safe for those men and women working inside of the building, is of great importance. That’s why we are hopeful that the remaining funds needed for this important renovation project can be found.
