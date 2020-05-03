Seven weeks after declaring a state of emergency in the Mountain State due to the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Jim Justice is preparing to reopen West Virginia for business.
Calling it “West Virginia Strong — The Combeback,” Justice’s plan hopes to have most businesses reopened, with restrictions, during the next six weeks.
Beginning on Monday, small businesses with less than 10 employees will be allowed to reopen, along with hair and nail salons, barbershops and dog grooming businesses. But customers will be asked to wait in their vehicles, as opposed to inside, at some of the professional services. Outdoor dining at restaurants also will be permitted beginning Monday, and churches and funerals will be allowed to operate with limited gathering size.
Then over the next three weeks, the plan calls for the reopening of office and government buildings, along with specialty retail stores, parks and restroom facilities at those parks, gyms, fitness centers, recreation centers, dine-in restaurants, hotels, casinos, spas and all remaining small businesses.
At this point, the plan does not have a reopening date for movie theaters, sporting events, concerts and other gatherings larger than 25 people. We are also still waiting to hear when the Hatfield-McCoy Trail will be allowed to reopen. But that information should be forthcoming later this month from Justice.
However, don’t expect an immediate return to normal, or at least life as it was before the pandemic.
During this recovery period, the state is still asking residents to continue practicing social distancing, and to wear face coverings in public when social distancing is not possible. While West Virginia’s “Stay-at-Home” order is being lifted Monday, and replaced with a “Safer-at-Home” directive, a “Stay-at-Home” order remains in effect for neighboring Virginia where Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam has yet to announce a reopening plan for the Commonwealth.
Still the launch of West Virginia’s multi-week reopening effort is welcomed news. Area residents who have been sheltering in place for several weeks now are more than ready to get back to work. Others are ready for a haircut, a chance to dine out or simply the opportunity to shop once again at their favorite small business or specialty retailer.
We simply can’t keep our stores — both small and large — closed for ever. If we do, many of these small businesses may not survive, and the damage to the economy would be far reaching. Still as we return to work, we must continue to take precautions.
It would be a mistake to think that the pandemic is over. It’s not. The COVID-19 virus is still present in America, and right here in the coalfield counties of southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia. In fact, a new case of the virus was reported just this past week in Mercer County, along with new cases two weeks ago in Tazewell and Buchanan counties.
But the majority of area residents who contracted the virus have now since recovered and are out of quarantine. They are survivors. But not everyone has been so lucky. There were six deaths from COVID-19 in the Southwest Virginia region, including one death in Wythe County and three in Washington County.
So the threat persists.
In fact, it may be late summer before we can finally put this virus behind us. And even then, there is the possibility of a second wave in the fall. So it is only prudent to move slowly as we begin this necessary process of reopening the Mountain State for business.
That process begins Monday. Up next, we hope, will be the state of Virginia.
