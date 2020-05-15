First it was West Virginia. Now it is Virginia’s turn to reopen for business.
Phase one of Governor Ralph Northam’s reopening plan for the Commonwealth gets underway today. Northam, a Democrat, has been slower in reopening Virginia, particularly when compared to neighboring West Virginia. But that is largely due to the number of coronavirus cases and deaths to date in the Commonwealth.
The virus has been particularly virulent in the population centers of Northern Virginia. In fact, the Northern Virginia area won’t participate in the phase one reopening plan until May 29 because of the high number of confirmed COVID-19 case in that region.
But the virus also has been a problem for the coalfield counties of Southwest Virginia. There were 16 confirmed coronavirus cases in Buchanan County, which was identified as an outbreak site by the Virginia Department of Health. Neighboring Tazewell County also recorded six cases of the virus and Giles County has five. There also have been nine virus-related deaths to date in the Southwest Virginia region, including one death in Wythe County, two in Wise County and three in Washington County.
Statewide, 27,813 cases of the virus have been reported in Virginia to date, along with 3,592 hospitalizations and 955 deaths.
Despite those troubling statistics, it is time for the lockdown of Virginia to end.
We simply can’t keep our businesses — both small and large — closed for ever. If we do, many of these small businesses may not survive, and the damage to the economy would be far reaching.
Phase one of the reopening plan will see businesses like hair salons, barbershops and non-essential retail stores reopen at 50 percent capacity. Restaurants will also be allowed to offer outdoor dining and churches will be able to hold indoor services at 50 percent capacity.
However, Northam is cautioning that many restrictions to avoid the spread of the virus will remain in place, including social distancing, cleaning and in many cases wearing masks. Restaurants must also limit occupancy to maintain social distancing.
These precautions are to be expected, and are similar to what we are seeing in neighboring West Virginia, which is now in the third week of a six-week reopening plan.
Given that the virus is still present in Virginia, taking extra steps to ensure the safety of all is a prudent move.
We, too, are excited about the reopening of Virginia. And we urge area residents to once again show their support for the many small businesses across Southwest Virginia that have struggled to survive during this crisis.
