A coalition of area ATV lodging operators are calling upon Gov. Jim Justice to reopen the Hatfield-McCoy Trail. With Memorial Day weekend marking the unofficial start of ATV riding season in southern West Virginia, the lodging operators argue that a failure by Justice to act in a timely manner would result in a “catastrophic loss” of revenue for the small business owners while also causing further harm to the region’s tourism industry.
The ATV lodging operators are correct. It is time for Justice to reopen the Hatfield-McCoy Trail. And he needs to act quickly.
These small business owners have already suffered great financial losses as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. After nearly two months of canceled and postponed reservations, some may not be able to reopen their doors if the trails remain closed any longer. And that is something that we simply cannot afford to see happen.
Now that many small businesses across the state are reopening, we see no reason why the trail system also shouldn’t be reopened.
Gosh. We can’t think of a better example of social distancing than riding the ATV trails along our scenic southern West Virginia mountains.
“The thrill of getting away from the crowds and riding southern West Virginia’s world-class ATV trails through our rugged, isolated mountains is what brings visitors to our state year after year,” the lodging operators said in a letter to Justice.
They also correctly warn that ATV trail systems in the neighboring states of Pennsylvania, Virginia and Tennessee have already reopened, or will be doing so in the coming days. If the West Virginia trails are not immediately reopened, ATV tourists will simply choose to visit other states. That will hurt West Virginia, and the deep south counties, in particular.
The Hatfield-McCoy Trail system was coming off of another record year when the coronavirus pandemic hit. The trail authority sold 56,258 ridership permits in 2019, a new record for the trail system that represented a 12.5 percent growth rate over 2018. More than 84 percent of those permits were sold to visitors from outside of the region. Furthermore, visitor spending in Mercer County alone in 2019 generated more than $9 million in local and state taxes, along with 1,200 tourism jobs.
This is critical revenue that Mercer County, and the other southern West Virginia counties that host the trail system, simply can’t afford to lose.
Just as ATV tourists depend upon lodging operators to meet their needs, our regional economy is dependent upon the jobs and tax revenue created by the trail system.
That’s why we join the ATV lodging operators in calling upon Justice to take immediate steps to reopen the Hatfield-McCoy Trail.
The clock is ticking. The 2020 ATV riding season will begin in a little less than three weeks.
Justice must reopen the trail now so that lodging operators can begin taking reservations for Memorial Day weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.